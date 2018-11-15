Home Cities Chennai

Dindigul man dies saving family from speeding car in Thirumangalam

The man, his wife and their daughter were reportedly walking on the side of the road when a speeding Scorpio car, coming from Ambattur Estate, hit another car before its driver lost control

Published: 15th November 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic accident, a 38-year-old man was run over and killed by a car at Thirumangalam on Wednesday morning, moments after he’d pushed his wife and daughter out of the vehicle’s path. The deceased, Ubaiyathullah, was a native of Dindigul and had come to Chennai to attend the funeral, in Villivakkam, of a relative who had died in a road accident on Tuesday.  

“Ubaiyathullah had reached Koyambedu on Wednesday morning... He and his family were walking to board a bus from Tamil Nadu Housing Board office at Thirumangalam junction when the accident happened,” said a police officer. 

The man, his wife and their daughter were reportedly walking on the side of the road when a speeding Scorpio car, coming from Ambattur Estate, hit another car before its driver lost control of the vehicle. Ubaiyathullah had noticed the car approaching and pushed his wife and daughter aside before being run over.

The car came to an halt after hitting bricks dumped on the roadside. “The Scorpio came towards me and I stopped my car to avoid a head-on collision. It hit my side door, knocked down a man on the road, and rammed the bricks,” said Ravi who witnessed the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp