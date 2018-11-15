Dindigul man dies saving family from speeding car in Thirumangalam

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic accident, a 38-year-old man was run over and killed by a car at Thirumangalam on Wednesday morning, moments after he’d pushed his wife and daughter out of the vehicle’s path. The deceased, Ubaiyathullah, was a native of Dindigul and had come to Chennai to attend the funeral, in Villivakkam, of a relative who had died in a road accident on Tuesday.

“Ubaiyathullah had reached Koyambedu on Wednesday morning... He and his family were walking to board a bus from Tamil Nadu Housing Board office at Thirumangalam junction when the accident happened,” said a police officer.

The man, his wife and their daughter were reportedly walking on the side of the road when a speeding Scorpio car, coming from Ambattur Estate, hit another car before its driver lost control of the vehicle. Ubaiyathullah had noticed the car approaching and pushed his wife and daughter aside before being run over.

The car came to an halt after hitting bricks dumped on the roadside. “The Scorpio came towards me and I stopped my car to avoid a head-on collision. It hit my side door, knocked down a man on the road, and rammed the bricks,” said Ravi who witnessed the accident.