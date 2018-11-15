Home Cities Chennai

Five dead, 12 injured in road accident near Mahabalipuram

The five were visiting Puducherry and were on their way back on Wednesday night at around 12.30 am, according to the police.

CHENNAI: Five persons including four students were killed and 12 others suffered injuries, after a car collided with a bus head-on near Mahabalipuram on Wednesday night. 

The deceased have been identified as Karthik (21), a law student from Teyanmpet, Satheesh (21) a supermarket salesperson from Perambur,  Nethaji and Thamem who were third year botany students at a private college, and Dhilip another college student pursuing biotechnology from a private university. 

The five were visiting Puducherry and were on their way back on Wednesday night at around 12.30 am, according to the police. "On reaching Kadamakudi village, their car crashed into a bus bound for Cuddalore. The high-impact accident killed all the five on the spot.  

There were 17 passengers onboard who were returning to Cuddalore after attending a wedding reception in Chennai.

The police personnel and fire rescue officials rushed to the accident site and conducted a rescue operation that went on for three hours. 

Those injured were shifted to the Chengalpattu government hospital. Senior police officials visited the spot to conduct further inquiry. 

