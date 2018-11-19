Home Cities Chennai

Techie attacks woman and tries to end life in Chennai

The man barged into the victim's house and picked up an argument before slicing her throat and consuming poison himself.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old techie allegedly attacked a girl at her house in Tiruvottiyur and tried to kill himself after she refused to continue their relationship on Sunday night.

The man identified as Balaji of Medavakkam reached the victim's house at around 9 pm.

"The woman was at home with her mother and her father had gone out to attend a wedding. Balaji, barged into the house and picked up a fight with the victim. In a few minutes he pulled out a sharp object and slit her throat and he consumed poison," said a police source.

The mother raised an alarm and the neighbours rushed to their rescue and took them to the Stanley government hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo worked in the same company and recently she quit her job." Recently, the woman decided to end ties with Balaji and told him after which he kept constantly
calling her over the phone which she avoided. Angered by this, he attacked her," the source added.

