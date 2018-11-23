Protest at SRM University after worker sexually harasses female student in campus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of students at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur campus, began an agitation on Thursday evening and continued it till around midnight, alleging that a male worker on campus had sexually harassed a female student in an elevator. The college authorities claimed the worker had been sacked.

The incident is said to have taken place around 3 pm in one of the blocks in the girls' hostel.

The victim got into the elevator to reach the sixth floor when the worker pressed the button to the top-most floor.

WATCH: Students protest at SRM University

"As soon as she walked into the lift, the worker unzipped his pants and stimulated himself in front of her. He blocked her way when she tried to get off on to the next floor. He let her go, only when she kept screaming," said a student, speaking to Express.

The student added that college authorities had asked them to give it in writing and collect the CCTV footage near the entrance of the elevator.

(Photo | Special arrangement)

(Photo | Special arrangement)

Students further alleged that the management tried to prevent them from launching the agitation. The Maraimalainagar police, who reached the spot, confirmed that protest was continuing almost till midnight.

However, they said no complaint had been filed till 11 pm on Thursday.

S Mythili, Director of Student Affairs, speaking to Express, said the management terminated the worker against whom the allegations had been made.

"We have sent him out, but we can't take further action until there's more clarity over the issue," she said.