Protest at SRM University after worker sexually harasses female student in campus

Students alleged that the management tried to prevent them from launching the agitation.

Published: 23rd November 2018

A protest started at Chennai's SRM University. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of students at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur campus, began an agitation on Thursday evening and continued it till around midnight, alleging that a male worker on campus had sexually harassed a female student in an elevator. The college authorities claimed the worker had been sacked.

The incident is said to have taken place around 3 pm in one of the blocks in the girls' hostel. 

The victim got into the elevator to reach the sixth floor when the worker pressed the button to the top-most floor.

WATCH: Students protest at SRM University

"As soon as she walked into the lift, the worker unzipped his pants and stimulated himself in front of her. He blocked her way when she tried to get off on to the next floor. He let her go, only when she kept screaming," said a student, speaking to Express.

The student added that college authorities had asked them to give it in writing and collect the CCTV footage near the entrance of the elevator. 

(Photo | Special arrangement)
(Photo | Special arrangement)

Students further alleged that the management tried to prevent them from launching the agitation. The Maraimalainagar police, who reached the spot, confirmed that protest was continuing almost till midnight.

However, they said no complaint had been filed till 11 pm on Thursday.

S Mythili, Director of Student Affairs, speaking to Express, said the management terminated the worker against whom the allegations had been made.

"We have sent him out, but we can't take further action until there's more clarity over the issue," she said.

  • Lakshiminarayanan M.R
    It is one of the most misbehavior activities. This culprit should punish. Day-by-day
    7 days ago reply

  • Nk
    Good job by students
    7 days ago reply

  • Ramesh C
    Why did not the college authorities report the matter to the police as soon as they heard the complaint from the girl student
    7 days ago reply

  • Vandana kapur
    Next
    7 days ago reply

  • Pollachi parayan
    Better have more female workers in girls corridor
    7 days ago reply

  • nihal
    All girls get out of the college for the time being. SRM always uses its political clout and suppress matters like this. Stay Strong SRM students. Dont let this one go so easily. Make this news so big that even Timesnow
    7 days ago reply

  • Sanjuu
    There are lot of such activities happening in campus. When you go to authority
    7 days ago reply

  • viyasan
    money minded maffia srm college
    7 days ago reply

  • Seema
    And being a part of the crowd.... I can say that their mentality sucks...... As the warden (I quote) states that all this happened because you are north Indians studying in a south Indian college..... And we north Indians are character less
    7 days ago reply

  • SRM IST STUDENT
    There is so much more to the story including the fact the authorities said that this is happening because "You are a North Indian studying in the South India"
    8 days ago reply
