20 per cent jump in firms arriving for IIT-M campus placements

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A substantial 20 per cent jump in a number of companies visiting the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras for campus placements is noticed this year.

A record 326 firms offering more than 490 job profiles have registered and the phase-1 of placement season will last from December 1 to 8 with a day-off on December 5. Last year, about 270 companies visited the campus.

More than 1,300 students have registered for placements across different streams and departments and the number is expected to increase as more research scholars become eligible. About 30 students have opted for deferred placements as they are either pursuing start-up ventures or planning to apply for higher studies.

Prominent first-time companies include Bain & Company, Nomura, Ather Energy, and Jaguar Land Rover, while traditional recruiters such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, BCG, Intel, Citibank, Qualcomm, Bajaj, and General Electric are coming to the IIT-Madras for recruitment this year as well. As many as 23 companies have advertised international profiles, most of which are for positions in Asian countries such as Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan, along with the United States as well.

About 34 per cent of the recruiters are from core engineering/research and development sector, 21 per cent from finance/analytics/consulting sectors, and 32 per cent from the IT sector with the rest from other sectors. The Institute will host more than 50 start-ups this year.

Another interesting trend is there has been an increase in the number of profiles for data analytics, which reflects the current industry. Similar to last year, the IIT-Madras will not have the ‘graveyard slot,’ which begins in the early hours on day one (December 1), usually from 12 midnight to 6 am.

Speaking about this year’s placement season, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, said, “The number of recruiters coming to campus has seen an upswing this year, which is clearly an indicator of the growing perception about the quality of students coming from the IIT-Madras, in addition to our consistently top rank in NIRF.”

