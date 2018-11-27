Home Cities Chennai

20 per cent jump in firms arriving for IIT-M campus placements

A record 326 firms offering more than 490 job profiles have registered and the phase-1 of placement season will last from December 1 to 8 with a day-off on December 5.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras (File Photo) (Image for representation purpose)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A substantial 20 per cent jump in a number of companies visiting the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras for campus placements is noticed this year.

A record 326 firms offering more than 490 job profiles have registered and the phase-1 of placement season will last from December 1 to 8 with a day-off on December 5. Last year, about 270 companies visited the campus. 

More than 1,300 students have registered for placements across different streams and departments and the number is expected to increase as more research scholars become eligible.  About 30 students have opted for deferred placements as they are either pursuing start-up ventures or planning to apply for higher studies.

Prominent first-time companies include Bain & Company, Nomura, Ather Energy, and Jaguar Land Rover, while traditional recruiters such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, BCG, Intel, Citibank, Qualcomm, Bajaj, and General Electric are coming to the IIT-Madras for recruitment this year as well. As many as 23 companies have advertised international profiles, most of which are for positions in Asian countries such as Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan, along with the United States as well.  

About 34 per cent of the recruiters are from core engineering/research and development sector, 21 per cent from finance/analytics/consulting sectors, and 32 per cent from the IT sector with the rest from other sectors. The Institute will host more than 50 start-ups this year.

Another interesting trend is there has been an increase in the number of profiles for data analytics, which reflects the current industry. Similar to last year, the IIT-Madras will not have the ‘graveyard slot,’ which begins in the early hours on day one (December 1), usually from 12 midnight to 6 am.

Speaking about this year’s placement season, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, said, “The number of recruiters coming to campus has seen an upswing this year, which is clearly an indicator of the growing perception about the quality of students coming from the IIT-Madras, in addition to our consistently top rank in NIRF.”

Different streams

About 34 per cent of the recruiters are from core engineering/research and development sector, 21 per cent from finance/analytics/consulting sectors, and 32% from the IT sector and the rest from other sectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp