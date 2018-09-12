Home Cities Chennai

New hospital at Chromepet

MK Stalin inaugurated Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Dr Rela Institute and Medical Center, a medical facility was inaugurated by DMK president MK Stalin in the presence of S Jagathrakshakan, founder-chairman, Bharat University, at Chromepet on Wednesday.According to a press release, Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre is a 450-bedded multi-speciality hospital, with state-of-the-art medical equipment and facilities. It has 130 intensive care beds, 75 specialised outpatient consultation suites and 14 futuristic operation theatres with advanced technology and digitised reference laboratories. 

The hospital will lay emphasis on multi-organ transplantation. It has the following specialties; Advanced Paediatrics and Neonatology, Cardiac Sciences, Critical Care and Anaesthesiology, Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, Digestive Medicine, Liver Disease and Transplantation, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation, Neuro Science, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Oncology and Onco-Surgery, Orthopaedics and Sports and Reproductive Medicine and Feotal Therapy. It will also provide primary and secondary care to patients.

Dr J Srinisha, daughter of Jagathrakshakan, has been appointed as the chairperson, and Dr Mohamed Rela, world-renowned liver transplant surgeon, is the chairman and managing director of Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre. 

