Status-quo ordered in hosur land dispute

According to petitioner, 32.87 acres of agricultural lands at Hosur was purchased by his grandfather in 1884.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : TheMadras High Court on Friday ordered maintenance of status-quo in respect of a piece of land belonging to a 70 year old, who alleged that minister Balakrishna Reddy of Hosur, is attempting to grab his land. Justice R Mahadevan, before whom a petition from one C Anjana Reddy came up, directed the authorities concerned to maintain status-quo until further orders and posted the matter for further hearing on October 8.

According to petitioner, 32.87 acres of agricultural lands at Hosur was purchased by his grandfather in 1884. From that date onwards, it was in the possession of his ancestors and now it was in his possession and his brothers and they are paying regular tax.

While so, one Hanumaiyah started giving problem to them and in that regard civil suits are pending before the Sub-Court in Hosur. In the mean time, Balakrishna Reddy, who became MLA, a relative of Hanumaiyah, is misusing his official position, petitioner alleged. Petitioner sought to quash the order passed by the DRO calling for fresh enquiry atill the disposal of the suits.

