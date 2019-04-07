Chennai Central station’s name change is now official

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has notified renaming of Chennai’s Central Railway station after late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, giving effect to an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting on March 6. The station is now the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

On March 9, the Union Home Ministry conveyed its ‘no objection’ to the proposal. Sources said the State then got permission from the Election Commission of India to notify the name change and issued an extraordinary notification in the government gazette on April 5.

Sources said the notification did not violate the model code of conduct as the announcement and ‘no objection’ were made ahead of notification of Lok Sabha polls. Senior advocate S Doraisamy filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against the notification, claiming it was issued in violation of the model code and should be withdrawn.