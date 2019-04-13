PNB honours bank veterans and employees on 125th foundation day in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday celebrated its 125th foundation day by honouring all its bank veterans and employees who contributed to the bank’s growth. Speaking at the event, Zonal Manager Binod Kumar said, “Our journey of 125 years had a humble start with our first branch in 1895 and a capital of Rs two lakh. Today, we are all proud contributors across 7,000 branches catering to over 100 million customers. We remain committed to braving through the ongoing story and emerging stronger out of it together with customers support.”

The veterans, including former chief general managers and zonal managers, shared their experiences in working with the bank. R Subramaniakumar, MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, who was present, shared his decade long experience in working with PNB. “PNB has seen various challenges in banking industry. It has faced partition and honoured the faith of customers. The bank has not only taken good care of customers, it has also contributed in the country’s development,” he said.

Echoing the same, Vani Jairam, a prominent playback singer, who was the chief guest, said that she will be completing her 50 years in the film industry next year and lauded the bank officials for its 125th year success. A song recited by the singer left the audience at the event mesmerized.

Thangam Meghanathan, chairperson of Rajalakshmi Institutions, Chithra, mother of Ravichandran Ashwin, cricketer and Abdul Bari of White House was also present. Chennai Circle Head MM Thomas congratulated all the stakeholders, equity holders, customers and PNBians in his message.