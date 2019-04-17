Home Cities Chennai

Believing in love 

It isn’t unusual to find start-ups in the IT sector.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

The start-up is based in Singapore but the operations are based in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : It isn’t unusual to find start-ups in the IT sector. However, the ones associated with wellness, especially those that focus on developmental disorders in children, are few. Mom’s Belief, a Singaporebased start-up, was launched by New Delhi-based Nitin Bindlish in 2018 with an aim to empower the parents of special needs children so they can act as a co-therapist for their child. “We focus on developmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, learning disabilities, intellectual disability, Down Syndrome and cerebral palsy.

We provide clinical guidance to parents and send resources to their home in a subscription-based model that uses commonly-used technology platforms to connect a dedicated child psychologist with the parents, even across great distances,” he said. Mom’s Belief also supports professionals who work with children with special needs in schools, therapy centres, clinics and hospitals.

“We believe it is critical for parents to be engaged in giving support for their special needs child because this leads to better and longer-lasting outcomes. In larger cities, parents may have access to professionals such as child psychologists, speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and special educators who can help their child. But these professionals typically don’t teach parents how they can help their child at home,” he said. According to him, this is a missed opportunity, as research shows when given the right guidance and resources, parents can have a huge impact on their child’s development. “In areas thatdon’t have enough clinical professionals and programmes for children with special needs, our support becomes even more important.

We recognise that while parents can achieve a lot with their child if they have the right support, their lives will be made much easier if the schools and medical centres in their communities are also enabled to care for their special needs children,” said Nitin. “We were invited to the United Nations in February to present our innovation as a winner of the Zero Project Award, which identifies scalable solutions that eliminate barriers for the disabled,” he said.

Mom’s Belief was b o o t - s t r a p p e d during its research phase. “Post-operation activation and one million US dollars in funding were provided by HNIs, friends and family. Since launching our programmes in early 2018, we have supported over 1,400 families in 114 cities across India and in five international locations,” he said. Even though Mom’s Belief is registered in Singapore, its operations are based in India. “We are expanding to GCC markets such as UAE and will launch operations in Singapore in the next few months,” he said.

Nitin knew clinical guidance and basic training and mentoring could be delivered to parents using comm o n l y available technology platforms. “Customised resources could then be provided to help parents apply this knowledge and training to achieve the developmental goals they’ve identified for their child. This would not only address the needs of families in smaller cities and rural areas who lack access to support but for parents who have access to professionals and resources for their child, it would give them a way to reinforce the therapy their child receives at school or in a therapy centre,” he said.

In India, the home-based model costs approximately 30 per cent of regular therapy sessions, making it a more affordable option for middleclass families. Mom’s Belief is a social enterprise. “But profits are not our objective. Our mission is to reach a million families in the next 10 years to improve their lives and to ensure that their children receive the help they need to fulfil their potential,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp