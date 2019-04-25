Home Cities Chennai

NHAI scraps 50 per cent discount for local commercial vehicles at toll gates

Small traders who depend on mini trucks & other such vehicles to transport goods shocked

Published: 25th April 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers and drivers stage a blockade at the Redhills toll plaza on the Chennai-Kolkata highway | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within a few days after the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections were held in the State, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun to implement revised toll fee rules, withdrawing the concession for locally registered commercial vehicles in toll gates across the State. While the top officials of NHAI claimed that the revised rules came into effect from April 1, the toll plazas across the State started to collect the same from the user for local commercial vehicles for the past few days, which so far enjoyed the 50 per cent concession on the user fee. A vehicle registered within a 20 km radius from the location of toll gate, is considered ‘local vehicle’.

According to National Highways (Rate and Fee Rules) 1997, a local commercial vehicle is exempted 50 per cent of prescribed user fee of that category and the non-commercial vehicle is eligible for the monthly pass at discounted rates. However, the revised toll rate rules issued in 2008 ‘National Highways Fee (Determination of Rate and Collection) Rules 2008’ has allowed the concession at toll gates only for locally registered non-commercial vehicles and have not granted the user fee discount for commercial vehicles. 

Followed by stiff opposition from various States, the Union government had decided to allow concession for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles as a temporary measure. “So far, locally registered vehicles of all categories were granted concession as per the provisions of gazette notifications issued in 1997 and 2008. But in October last year, the government had taken a policy decision to follow the NH 2008 rules which didn’t allow concession for locally registered commercial vehicles. Thus, the same came into effect from April 1 across India,” G Athipathi, Project Director, NHAI, Chennai, told Express.

According to official records, the State has 46 toll gates on national highways that run for about 6,741.5 km which includes 3496 km road maintained by NHAI. The move came as a rude shock for small traders and other shop owners who depend on the commercial vehicles for transporting goods and other materials.  
S Shekar who owns a fruit shop near Sholavaram, said, “To transport about 200kg of fruit from the market and distribute to street vendors, we use a tempo van. Sometimes, we transport the empty vehicles also. So far, we only paid Rs 20 per trip. But, we were suddenly told to pay the full fare, which would increase our daily expenses,” added Shekar.  Similarly, other local transport companies who registered their cabs and other commercial vehicles, were also shocked over the decision. 

Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation (TNLOF) President R Sukumar said those vehicles which are registered in Madhvaram, Red Hills and Ambattur areas will have to pay `400 to `500 for crossing 100 km. “This decision is unacceptable and NHAI should roll back the decision,” he demanded.

Fact file
A vehicle registered within a 20 km radius from the location of toll gate, is local vehicle
As per National Highways (Rate and Fee Rules) 1997, a local commercial vehicle gets 50 per cent exemption in prescribed user fee of that category
Non-commercial vehicles are also eligible for monthly pass at discounted rates
However, National Highways Fee (Determination of Rate and Collection) Rules 2008 permit concession at toll gates only for locally registered non-commercial vehicles
Following stiff opposition from motorists, concession allowed for commercial vehicles
In October last year, the government took a policy decision to implement NH 2008 rules from April 1
Due to polls, the implementation of revised rules delayed
Motorists protested against the move and ransacked a toll gate in Red hills
Non-commercial vehicles monthly pass at NHAI toll gate costs Rs 255 to Rs 265

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NHAI Toll Gates Toll Commercial Discount

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp