Madras Christian College professors guilty of sexual harassment: ICC

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) formed by Madras Christian College to investigate sexual harassment allegations levelled against two professors in the Zoology Department has found them guilty of sexually harassing students during a department trip in January.

Express had reported in March how the college had handled these allegations at the department level, thereby “burying” complaints and had failed to conform to UGC’s guidelines regarding the processing of sexual harassment complaints.

An ICC was formed and heard the allegations from victims on April 6 and April 9. Women students had alleged that a professor R Raveen had touched them inappropriately and passed lewd comments during the department trip in January and that professor Samuel Tennyson had encouraged his behaviour.

The committee submitted a report to the college on April 17 that it has found both Raveen and Samuel Tennyson guilty of sexually harassing the students during the trip. “In the light of the foregoing, it is the unanimous finding of the committee that the actions of the respondents, Dr Raveen and Dr Tennyson did constitute sexual harassment by creating a hostile work/study environment that resulted in gender discrimination against complainants and we hereby refer these findings to the principal of the college in his use in determining appropriate action,” said the operative part of the 12-page report that was submitted.

Principal Alexander Jesudasan said the action would be taken against the professors. “We have received the report from Internal Complaints Committee and appropriate action will be taken,” he said. Victims and students in the Zoology Department said they were happy with the findings of the ICC and said they would wait for the college to take appropriate action. “Our allegations have been found to be true. If the management still does not take action, we will definitely protest,” said a student representative.