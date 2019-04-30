Multispecialty beds for better healthcare

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Surgical Avenue, one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of hospital furniture in the city, donated 100 multispecialty beds to Voluntary Healthcare Services (VHS) and launched a blood donation drive on Sunday. Indian cricketer Murali Vijay was the chief guest.

Round Table 1,2,3 and Rotary Club of Madras were also a part of the noble cause. The blood donation camp took place at the same venue and around 200 people participated.

City-based Surgical Avenue is a recognised trademark of Surya Surgical Industries. They manufacture all surgical tools and furniture required in a hospital at their manufacturing plant called Solokraft. The multispecialty beds have all the features, with the most useful feature being the commode attached with a flush and basin to help the elderly and bedridden patients manage themselves without help.

“Health sector is still lagging behind in terms of infrastructure. Donations like these are necessary for the betterment of the healthcare scene in the city. It will inspire others to do the same. We have previously helped numerous hospitals with infrastructure through our CSR activities and are looking forward to helping more,” said Abhishek Jain, director, Surgical Avenue.

Previously, Surgical Avenue donated multispecialty beds to the Adyar Cancer Institute and also played an active role in the Chennai 2015 flood relief by supplying medicines and oxygen for free across Tamil Nadu. They had also deployed a special team for rescue in the affected areas.

Central committee members and doctors of various departments from VHS hospitals were present. Srinivasa Raja, MD of Adyar Ananda Bhavan Hotels; actor Vasanth Ravi; and Ravi Vasanth, MD of Vasanth Bhavan hotels; Anand Ravi, Vasanth Bhavan; Nalli Kuppusamy, owner of Nalli Silks; Sam Paul, lawyer-politician; and Raja, MD of Sangeeta Hotels, were also present.