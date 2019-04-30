Home Cities Chennai

Multispecialty beds for better healthcare

Round Table 1,2,3 and Rotary Club of Madras were also a part of the noble cause. The blood donation camp took place at the same venue and around 200 people participated.

Published: 30th April 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

The cost of each bed is around `4 lakh  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Surgical Avenue, one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of hospital furniture in the city, donated 100 multispecialty beds to Voluntary Healthcare Services (VHS) and launched a blood donation drive on Sunday. Indian cricketer Murali Vijay was the chief guest.

Round Table 1,2,3 and Rotary Club of Madras were also a part of the noble cause. The blood donation camp took place at the same venue and around 200 people participated.

City-based Surgical Avenue is a recognised trademark of Surya Surgical Industries. They manufacture all surgical tools and furniture required in a hospital at their manufacturing plant called Solokraft. The multispecialty beds have all the features, with the most useful feature being the commode attached with a flush and basin to help the elderly and bedridden patients manage themselves without help.

“Health sector is still lagging behind in terms of infrastructure. Donations like these are necessary for the betterment of the healthcare scene in the city. It will inspire others to do the same. We have previously helped numerous hospitals with infrastructure through our CSR activities and are looking forward to helping more,” said Abhishek Jain, director, Surgical Avenue.

Previously, Surgical Avenue donated multispecialty beds to the Adyar Cancer Institute and also played an active role in the Chennai 2015 flood relief by supplying medicines and oxygen for free across Tamil Nadu. They had also deployed a special team for rescue in the affected areas.

Central committee members and doctors of various departments from VHS hospitals were present. Srinivasa Raja, MD of Adyar Ananda Bhavan Hotels; actor Vasanth Ravi; and Ravi Vasanth, MD of Vasanth Bhavan hotels; Anand Ravi, Vasanth Bhavan; Nalli Kuppusamy, owner of Nalli Silks; Sam Paul, lawyer-politician; and Raja, MD of Sangeeta Hotels, were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Voluntary Healthcare Services Multispecialty beds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp