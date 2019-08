Power shutdown scheduled for parts of southern Chennai on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out routine maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas in Chennai. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed.

KK NAGAR: KK nagar, Ashok nagar, MGR nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Kalaimagal nagar, Balaji nagar, Visalakshi nagar, Part of West Mambalam, Brindavan nagar, Nakkeran st, Part of Guindy, Jhafferkhan pet, West KK nagar, Part of Nesapakkam, part of Vadapalani.

ADYAR: 1,3 Seaward road, Balakrishna road, Jayaram Nagar, Kuppem beach road, Raja srinivasa nagar main road, Rajagopalan main road, Teachers colony-1,2,3 and 4 street, Vembuliamman koil street, CGE colony. 2 nd and 3 rd Main Road Gandhi Nagar, 3rd Cross st Gandhi Nagar, South Lock st, West canal road, Angalamman koil st, Guruvappan st, Pondy st, Varadhapuram, Naidu st, Thulukkanatha Amman st, Karunanidhi I & II st, New st and Ponniyamman koil st.

KOTTIVAKKAM : New Beach road 52, 51, 58, 59, 64, 65, 61, 62, 56, 70, 71, 54, 53, 39, 44, 3, 48, 47, 11, 1, 2 nd streets, 3, 7, 8 th main road, Kurinji Flats, RTO office, Bhaghatsingh salai, Shivani Flat, Kurinji Extension.

ALWARTHIRUNAGAR : Gandhi Nagar, Alwarthiru Nagar Annex, AVM Avenue, Thangal st, Balammal nagar, Reddy st, School st, kamakodi nagar, Kamachi nagar, Krishnamachari nagar, Bhuvaneshwari nagar, MM Estate, Alapakkam main road(part), Kadambadiamman nagar(part), Velan nagar, Solai Gandhi Amman Koil st, Vijaya nagar, Kamaraj Avenue, Muralikrishna nagar main road, Kanagathara nagar, Thirupathy nagar, Sri Devikuppam main road.

NEELANKARAI AREA : Kokinoor complex, Rajendran complex and Rajendra garden, Pandidan nagar, Bismillah nagar, Imbrahim street ECR main road, padasalai, Sankar st. Vettuvankeni, Raja Nagar, Pombukar st, Teachers colony, Workers Estate.

THIRUVANMIYUR: Swaminathan nagar, Venkatesapuram, Kalatthumettu st, Vivekananthar st, Selvaraj Avenue.

INJAMBAKKAM: Harichandra 1 to 4 th st, Enjambakkam kuppam, V.G.P.Layout and Avenue, Shalimar garden, Periyar st, Pothigai st, Ponniyamman kovil st, Part of E.C.R., V.O.C st, Ambedkar st, Thiruvalluvar salai, Cholamandal devi nagar andArtists village, Betheal nagar north & south, Nanjandarao salai, Gangaiamman kovil st, Kakkan st, Pallavan nagar, Pillair koil st & Bajanai koil st.

PALAVAKKAM: Kazura Garden 1 st and 2 nd streets, Habiba st and Mettu colony st, Renga Reddy Garden full part, PDN salai, Suganya Thirumana mandapam one part, Aringar anna nagar 1 st st.

RAJAKILAPAKKAM: Chitlapakkam main road, Gomathi nagar, Metha nagar, Ganesh nagar, Valayapathy st, Kalayanasundram st, Babu st, Thirumagal nagar, pradeep avenue, Sriram nagar, Vallal yusuf nagar, Balaji avenue, Part of Sembakkam area.