Cathedral Road: From VVIP route to motorists’ nightmare

We have completed 80 per cent of the work. Rest will be completed by month end,” said a Metro Water official.

Published: 09th August 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

A dug-up Cathedral Road has been causing hardship to motorists | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cathedral Road was one of Chennai’s VVIP routes until the times of former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, since both had residences off this road. But, for the last two months, the road has been dug for Metro Water pipeline works for about two kilometres.

Because of the prolonged pipe-laying work, blue metal has been filled and at many places the terrain is so uneven that it is a nightmare for motorists. Metro Water officials told Express the delay was due to police restricting them to dig only for 20 metres at a time.

From Stella Maris College signal up to Gemini signal towards Nungambakkam and from US Consulate till Music Academy, a part of the road has been dug up for two months now.

Near Music Academy, locals said the dug up patch was refilled with cement a week ago, but the remaining patch has not been relaid yet. Also, along this 50 metre stretch under the Royapettah-Mylapore flyover, construction debris from a building site is spilling onto the road, making matters worse. “In the evenings, under the bridge there is severe traffic jam because of the dug road. On top of this, cars are parked on the road further narrowing it,” said a security guard of a restaurant. 

After classes at Stella Maris College, students said they find it hard to maneuver through traffic with loose stones filled on the roads. 

Officials said the project will be completed by August 24, after road-patching work will begin. “We are able to replace only two pipes at a time. It takes time to place the pipes without disrupting any electricity cables. We have completed 80 per cent of the work. Rest will be completed by month end,” said a Metro Water official.

