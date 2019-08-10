Home Cities Chennai

Stains, soles & sustenance

GCC’s Ambattur zone is leading the way in waste segregation by refurbishing 
discarded shoes and clothes to be donated to the underprivileged

Published: 10th August 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The waste segregation drive started by the Greater Chennai Corporation earlier this year had many ideas for processing waste like converting coconut shells to charcoal and garden waste into bio-fuel cakes. The Ambattur zone has taken the segregation initiative a notch higher, especially to address dry waste such as shoes and clothes.

Discarded shoes and clothes are being refurbished to donate to the needy. “Every month, we get at least eight to 10 reusable pairs of shoes from each ward that need minor repairs. We have 15 wards and when we experimented with a couple of pairs, the idea worked out. We began the work 15 days back,” said the concerned official in the Ambattur zone.

Often shoes that wear out become unfit for running and are discarded even if the sole is in good condition. The refurbishing is currently being done at the Resource Recovery Centre in Oragadam. “Firstly, we wash all the shoes. If the soles are in a proper condition, we polish the shoes and make minor repairs in the buckles and straps before stacking them for donation. In other cases, the uppers and soles are separated and used as a base for other shoes. We have just begun and will work on the ideas in the months to come,” said the official. The Ambattur corporation is expected to begin its donation drive from the end of August.
Similarly, about 10 reusable t-shirts and shirts are discarded from each ward.  “None of them are torn. Some need little stitching and washing to remove the stains. So, we wash and iron them to donate along with the shoes,” the official said.

This is a small step making way for a big change in the current climate of sustainability. 
“Running the machinery to grow the fibre and manufacture the cloth, releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. When a t-shirt gets a little frayed or the shoes too worn out, they often end up in a landfill. Rotting underground, they emit harmful gasses into the environment. Every 500 grams of clothing releases about two kilograms of CO2 and other greenhouses gasses into the atmosphere. Moreover, a huge quantity of water is needed to manufacture these products,” said N Radhakrishnan, an environmentalist in the city. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp