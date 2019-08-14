Gold worth Rs 33.7 lakh seized at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials foiled bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 33.7 lakh by two persons at Chennai airport.

On Sunday, two passengers, Khamarudheen (27) and Rahila (23) of Trivandrum, who had arrived from Trivandrum by Air India flight, were intercepted by Air Intelligence Unit officers on suspicion of carrying gold. On being questioned, they gave evasive replies, and subsequently, a personal search was carried out. On search of Khamarudheen, two gold chains and four rings weighing 363 grams, were recovered.

One gold chain weighing 509 grams valued at Rs 19.70 lakh was recovered from Rahila. Further investigation is in progress.