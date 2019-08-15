Goodbye to period pains 

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hygiene and sanitation is of primal importance in period care. However, when Anju Arora and Chirantana Kar noticed that only these two aspects were being focused on and not the other discomforts that come along with periods, they tried to ease what they call the period ordeal with their start-up, The Period Hub. “Every woman faces period discomfort in one form or the other. They don’t address it or don’t know how to address it. We, as a society, have not been able to create an environment where such issues can be talked about. We have only worried about managing the flow but rarely ever think about easing our discomfort during periods,” says Anju.

The Hyderabad-based start-up is a platform bringing healthy, eco-friendly and easy-to-use period wellness alternatives for women. The products aim to revive ancient practices and wisdom, and couple them with a modern approach. “Women are apprehensive to pop pills or use modern medicine to ease their discomforts. Some swear by the age-old home remedies passed on by our mothers and grandmothers. We thought we could bring both of these together on a platform where women will know that they will find an answer to their discomfort,” she says. The platform sells various products, each one targeted to ease a different issue that may arise during periods.

The Period Hub currently sells absorbents, wellness products,

products rich in nutrients, hygiene products and accessories. Along with eco-friendly pads and menstrual cups, the platform also has herbal teas to ease pain, bath oils, post-partum healing lotions, and even carry pouches. “We aim to provide all the things a woman might need besides the usual pads, tampons or cups that will make her life easier through her reproductive cycle,” says Anju.

Prior to launching the start-up, Anju was involved in the sustainable period health space for five years while Chirantana was a water and sanitation expert. They clicked when they worked together for a project by the US Consulate and found a common interest in The Period Hub.

Incubated by WeHub, the Women Entrepreneurs Programme by Government of Telangana, The Period Hub was completely bootstrapped by the two founders with an initial investment of `20 lakh. Although it has been just five months since they kicked off, they have already been shipping across the country through their online platform. They also have a presence in the urban flea markets set up in Hyderabad currently. “Even though it is quite early to decide, we are seeking funding so that we can scale up and expand both in terms of our inventory and products and also our geographical presence,” says Anju.