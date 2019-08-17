Home Cities Chennai

Newly-laid road wears out just in a month in Chennai's outskrits

The worn out road has raised questions over the quality of the road laid by the panchayat.
 

Month-old road that connects the Maduravoyal bypass service road to residential areas in Adayalampattu village in Maduravoyal has worn out

By Express News Service

Laid just over a month ago, an interior road that connects the Maduravoyal bypass service road to residential areas in Adayalampattu village in Maduravoyal has began giving in to the weight of heavy
vehicles plying the route.

The road that has already begun to wear out, borders an open space of thorny bushes that is at around a two feet inclination from the road. Local residents said that in the last month that it was laid, two cars
have already fallen from the road into the thorny bushes below it and had to be later recovered.

“We’ve seen two sports utility vehicles fall to their sides in the thorny bushes below the road. The road is mostly used by residents of the Adayalampattu village,” said S Ramanathan, secretary of VNR
Milford apartments.

The 10-feet-wide road, called VOC Nagar main road, is used mostly by residents of several apartments behind Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute and also leads to a famous marriage hall in the area.

“If the road is like this now, it will definitely be unusable in three or four years from now,” said Karthikeyan S, who owns a petty shop in the area. The village itself, that now houses 1,800 families, is a
fast growing one, he added. “In recent years, the village has had a lot of apartments mushrooming and many are under construction in the newly created layouts here,” said Karthikeyan.

When questioned about the amount spent in the construction of these roads, a panchayat official said that the details were not immediately available.  “We will inspect the stretch and see what the issue is,”
the official said.

