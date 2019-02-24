Home Cities Chennai

WATCH | Fire breaks out at Chennai parking lot, 176 cars gutted

After two hours of struggle, the fire was completely doused and the dry grass present inside the lot was the reason for the fire to spread through the complex.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 176 cars were gutted in a major fire in the parking lot of a private taxi operator in Porur on Sunday. According to an eyewitness, the fire broke out at 2 pm and was brought under control by 4.15 pm. 

Six fire tenders from Poonamallee, Virugambakkam, Maduravoyal, Ashok Nagar, Guindy, and Avadi and a Chennai Corporation Metro Water tanker were used to douse the fire at the 32-acre lot across the Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Hospital. 

The entire property was engulfed in flames, making it difficult for the firemen to enter. Further, the Metro Water tanker broke down near the entrance, blocking the entry of the fire tenders.
District Fire Officer P Saravanan said that around 250 cars were parked in the lot owned by C Sivasankaran, who runs the taxi service. “Most of the cars, parked on the lot for more than six months, were in faulty condition. The man in charge should have taken care of the land by cleaning it regularly.” 

“The lot is littered with more than three-feet of dry leaves and woods. According to preliminary investigations, the fire began in the dry woods near the last row of cars and spread across other rows,” Saravanan said.

Some locals alleged that the fire engine didn’t enter the yard for nearly 30 minutes and by that time, fire had engulfed the entire yard. Refuting this allegation, Saravanan said that since smoke engulfed the entire area, it was difficult for the firemen to identify the spot and moreover, the Metro Water tanker lorry blocked the way and delayed the process. 

Yet the fire service team managed to save 32 cars, he added. According to records, 176 cars were gutted completely while 42 cars had minor burns and 32 had no scratch.
C Sivasankaran, who also happens to be the founder of telecom company Aircel, started the cab service ‘UTOO’ in Chennai in 2016. According to sources, for the past one year, the service has not been doing well, and only 30 cabs were running across the city. The others were kept in the lot for maintenance.

Joint Commissioner of Police (West) B Vijayakumari, who reached the spot, said an enquiry was on to ascertain the reason for the fire. “Only one security guard was present at the entrance and some other men were inside when the incident happened.” The SRMC police have registered a case and are investigating.
“The lot has seen minor fires in the bushes and dry trees more than five times in the past six months,” said A Raja, a resident of Iyyappanthangal. 

The police said that they were inquiring with the 50-year-old security guard about the cause of the fire and had summoned Sivasankaran. They suspect if the fire was intentionally set up to claim insurance money since the service was not functioning for a  long time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai fire Parking lot fire Cars burned Porur parking lot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp