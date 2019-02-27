Work on new railway bridge over Kosasthalaiyar begins sans CRZ nod?

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the last two months, several tonnes of earth have been dumped in the ecologically fragile Ennore creek and Kosasthalaiyar river near Athipattu, blatantly violating environmental norms. A 400-metre ‘access’ mud road to the existing coal railway line was laid in the Ennore creek to facilitate the movement of heavy machinery.

Reliable sources told Express that the mud was dumped in the creek to build another railway bridge proposed by the Kamarajar Port adjacent to the existing bridge. However, preparatory earth work was allegedly carried out by the Indian Port Rail Corporation Limited (IPRCL), the company set to build rail connectivity to ports, without obtaining any of the mandatory clearances. The area, which was flattened and built upon, falls in three categories under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2018.

The area where mangrove vegetation is found is classified as CRZ-1A under the notification. The wetlands being inter-tidal areas fall under CRZ-1B and the Kosasthalaiyar river is CRZ-IV (water area). As per norms, any project, which is proposed in these CRZ area, should obtain CRZ clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). Firstly, the project should be appraised by State Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA).

Raja, a fisherman from Kattukuppam, who brought the violation to the notice of Express, said the access road and the earthwork close to the Kosasthalaiyar river was new and also claimed that construction workers, when confronted, had told that it was for the new railway bridge. However, M Suyambulingam, advisor (works), IPRCL, Chennai has denied the allegations of commencing earthwork for the new railway bridge. “We have a proposal for the new railway bridge over the river and are in the process of obtaining the CRZ clearance. We have not carried out any earthworks.”

Express visited the spot and showed pictures of the violation to M Jayanthi, Director of Department of Environment and also member-secretary of CZMA, who has acted swiftly, directing the Tiruvallur District Collector and District Environment Engineer to take necessary action. “The IPRCL has been instructed to get CRZ clearance before starting the work,” she said.

When contacted, a senior Kamarajar Port official confirmed that there was a proposal for a new railway line bridge over the Kosasthalaiyar river adjacent to the existing railway bridge and deposit work was given to the IPRCL. However, he expressed ignorance of any violation. “We have clearly told them to obtain CRZ clearance before commencing work. It is also a government organisation and will take all clearances. Maybe they would have cleared some bushes and earth from previous works, which would be look like fresh activity,” the official said.