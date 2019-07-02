Mediator named, LPG tanker strike called off  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar, the retired Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court, was appointed by the Madras High Court, to act as a mediator to resolve the rift between the LPG tanker owners’ associations and the three oil majors — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), on Monday.

After hearing senior counsel ARL Sunderesan and advocate V Anantha Natarajan for the petitioner oil companies and NGR Prasad for the tanker owners’ associations, Justice P D Audikesavalu said having regard to the gravity of the matter, the counsel for both sides suggested that the matter may be resolved through mediation and also agreed that till the mediation is completed, the strike shall not be given effect to.

Having regard to the submission by both the counsels, the judge said Justice Paul Vasanthakumar is appointed as mediator to resolve the issue. The mediation shall take place on July 3. Any violation of the undertaking given by the tanker owners associations, shall amount to contempt of court, the judge warned and posted the matter after two weeks.

According to V Anantha Natarajan, the counsel for the oil majors, the companies floated tenders on January 23, 2018, incorporating new requirements/conditions. Among other things, State-wise tenders were floated in respect of the six southern States, including Puducherry, for the first time. It also introduced a new concept of ‘Proposed Trucks Category’.

Not happy with the stipulations, the Transport Owners Associations, at the general body meeting on June 20, resolved to go on strike from July 1. Contending that the call to strike work was absolutely illegal, the oil majors filed the present petitions.