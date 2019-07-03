Home Cities Chennai

3K medicos fail to send documents, rank list delayed

According to Health department officials, this made the selection committee delay the release of rank list tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. 

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Directorate of Medical Education, which introduced online submission of MBBS and BDS applications on June 7  for the first time, faced a new challenge after about 3,000 candidates, who filled and submitted applications online, failed to send hard copies of the necessary documents to the selection committee even after the lapse of the June 21 deadline.

According to Health department officials, this made the selection committee delay the release of rank list tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. Over 3,000 candidates goofed up by just applying online, but failing to send photocopies of documents including NEET UG mark-list, Plus-Two mark-sheet, transfer, community and nativity certificates. 

Meanwhile, the selection committee, in its website notification on Monday, requested the candidates to send the certificates by email immediately. “Don’t forget to mention their online application number. The documents can be mailed to mbbsbds20191@gmail.com”, the notification said.

Dr G Selvarajan, secretary, selection committee, said,”We have asked the candidates to send the certificates by email since there is no time to send by post. We have given time till 7 pm on Wednesday. By Tuesday we have received documents from many candidates and we hope we will receive from all candidates before the deadline”.Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said in the Assembly that the rank list would be released in one or two days.

