Home Cities Chennai

No more tuition fee for students of govt, aided English-medium schools

While Tamil medium students had no tuition fees, the English medium students had to pay `200 as tuition fees and `50 towards the parents teachers association, until 2018-19.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students from government and aided English medium schools do not have to pay tuition fees from this academic year, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan announced when the demands for grants for the School Education Department were taken up during the ensuing Assembly session on Tuesday.

While Tamil medium students had no tuition fees, the English medium students had to pay Rs 200 as tuition fees and Rs 50 towards the parents teachers association, until 2018-19. However, from this year, this fee will be waived.”We found that many students opt for English medium schools as it provides them better job opportunities in the future. Many parents from economically poor background are willing to pay fees to send their children to English medium schools,” said PK Ilamaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Government School Teachers Association, welcoming the initiative.

The government, over the last two decades, has opened English medium sections in both, government and aided schools, to prevent migration of students into private schools. In addition to this, Sengottaiyan also announced that the State will invest Rs 17.60 crore to develop 88 model government schools across Tamil Nadu. In 2008, one government school was chosen in each district. These schools are given smart classrooms, updated libraries and new infrastructure. They will serve as models to other schools in the neighbourhood.

The minister also announced that teachers will be trained on students’ safety at a budget of Rs 18.39 crore, newly appointed Anganwadi teachers will be trained at a budget of Rs 16.83 crore and that parents of government school students will receive a message if their ward is absent from school.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English-medium schools
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp