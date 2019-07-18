Home Cities Chennai

Guiding you through your investments, Shivam Sinha's Indiassetz

Shivam Sinha, with his experience as a banker, conceived Indiassetz in October 2014 a real estate management firm.

The company is based in Bengaluru.

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shivam Sinha, with his experience as a banker, gauged that most people had an intention to invest or had existing assets but couldn’t manage them. The main reason being they either did not reside in the same city as their asset or were too occupied to invest/manage a property. That led him to conceive Indiassetz in October 2014 a real estate management firm.

“Owning a real estate asset or maintaining one is a lot more than just the cash investment for it is bundled with emotional association as well as a futuristic aspiration. Indiassetz was instituted to represent the customer’s best interest and take on end-to-end service for every aspect of their real estate or property management,” says Shivam.

Launched with an investment of just Rs 2 lakh, they have expanded exponentially in Chennai and Hyderabad with their base in Bengaluru.

However, the path hasn’t been easy. “The financial framework of our country supports investments in financial instruments through wealth management institutions by advising-managing-executing their financial wealth investments.

Shivam Sinha

However, there is no advising-managing-executing decisions on real estate wealth even though the statistics say that over 80 per cent of the investments made by HNIs is parked in real estate,” he says.

Indiassetz was thus established to bridge this gap of demand and supply of professional advisory in the real estate space, to help clients manage their real estate wealth exactly the way banks/financial institutions help manage their cash-wealth. The company functions primarily from the leads they receive from happy customers. 

Since its launch, the company has not gone for external investors. “We do get many proposals for external funding,” he says adding, “We neither have nor do we intend to take the same, as of now. We have consistently booked profits since six months into operation, and have tided over demonetisation which made an adverse impact on the real estate market.”

The company now invests their efforts in digital marketing and IT enablement, which will make them a professionally run advisory firm providing single window/IA app to clients enabling them with a real-time update on all their real estate investments, through a unique log-in ID and password.

They will be expanding their operations to Mumbai and Delhi-NCR in the coming months. Pune and Kolkata are next in line. “We have always moved strength to strength and we will continue to expand our services to more and more cities, one step at a time,” he says.

In a nutshell

  • Indiassetz was started by Shivam Sinha in 2014
  • They started off with a modest investment of Rs 2 lakh
  • Their company has grown without any external investors and they plan on staying that way
  • Indiassetz mainly functions in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad currently and will soon expand to Mumbai and Delhi-NCR
