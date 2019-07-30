Home Cities Chennai

SHASN: Politics at play

SHASN gives players an opportunity to act as world political leaders, influence voters, take a stand on social issues and ensure majority 

Published: 30th July 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second floor of The Board Room in Mylapore was packed with people leaning over their respective tables. The room boomed with arguments, conversations and laughter, and the rattle of board game pieces filled the air. The SPI Group hosted a gameplay session of SHASN, a board game developed by Memesys Culture Lab, recently. The board game hopes to teach players more about politics in an entertaining manner, by forcing them to act as politicians of a country, with voters in influence and ideologies to stand by.

The four-player game gives players the opportunity to influence the voters, shown by coloured chips, in the area. Each area has a certain number of voters to secure before ensuring the majority in the region. The player with the most number of points, which is calculated by the number of chips on the board, wins the game.

SHASN, a four-player board game, has
been developed by Memesys Culture Lab

Give me an answer!
But is politics something so simple? To win over a certain number of voters, each player will have to forgo a certain amount of resources, which is won by answering questions in the Ideologue Cards. Questions range from topics on the environment, caste and healthcare. Some questions asked include if crackers should be burst during Diwali, if citizens should have the right to protest, and if the player would march alongside the LGBTQ community during the Pride March.

At the table where this reporter sat, one player was posed with the question if he would evict tribal people from their lands for the construction of a dam. The player deliberated over the question for a moment, before saying that he would.

“What we lack in today’s technology-driven world is a space for social interaction. Even if we are given that space, a conversation on politics is something people will avoid. This offers a fantastic forum for me to get to know the opinions of the person next to me, which I would not have known before,” said Ratheesh Krishnan, head of experiments and new venture for the SPI Group.

There are no right or wrong answers, but each answer offers the player with different Ideologue Cards, which offer different resources. The game’s design shines through in this aspect, with beautifully coloured and drawn portraits depending on the political ideology the player chooses.

Dealing with cards
The Capitalist Card depicts a female aristocrat with a stern bob and a flashy mirror. It shows a fair-faced and kind-hearted woman. The Showman depicts a political old dog winking. The Supremo shows a hard-faced and obstinate man, with his fist clenched. These are all personalities we find in the world’s political climate — and I found it a pity that Theresa May is no longer in power to distance herself from The Capitalist card.

The resources earned, depend on which ideology the players’ answer fulfils. Giving an answer as The Capitalist gives you funds, while The Idealist gives you trust, The Showman gives you media, and The Supremo gives you clout. These colour-coded chips can be traded within players and traded in for votes.
“I’m not very well-versed in politics.

I don’t even know if ‘gerrymandering’ is a real phrase of if the game has made it up. But now, after playing the game, I want to go and read up a little about these political ideologies like The Capitalist and The Supremo and fit them to our current politicians,” said Benjamin Kurien, a 26-year-old product designer who took part in the event. He said that the gameplay was a little slow between each player’s turns. The gameplay time is anywhere between two hours to three hours.

Discuss and debate
When one player at the table asked another for a funds resource, the other player in question declined the trade offer with a simple, yet effective move of sticking out their tongue. Other times, the players debated and discussed the trade at length, promising a scratch back in return. Sound like politics yet? The game adds another layer to gameplay by offering gerrymandering as an option to manipulate voters, conspiracy cards to give you an edge or throw off your political rivals, and a headline card that is activated when a voter is placed on a volatile zone.

While the table this reporter sat at kept their arguments to a minimum, the arguments from two tables over about environmental policies drowned out any noise in the room. In one corner of the room, a group of men loudly burst into laughter and pointed at one of their friends, mashing his name with the Prime Minister’s name. SHASN is not yet available in physical stores, but can be bought by funding Memesys Culture Lab’s Kickstarter. The game is available for Rs 5,250, excluding shipping.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SHASN SPI Group board game
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp