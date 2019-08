Power shutdown in several areas of Chennai on Friday, here's the list 

By Express News Service

Power supply will be suspended by TANGEDCO from 9 am to 4 pm on Friday in the following areas to carry out maintenance work.



According to a statement from Tangedco, the power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if the work is completed.

MADHAVARAM: Rishwan road, Annai Velankani nagar, Periyar nagar, R.D culture Everedy colony 1st to 22 streets, Cauvery nagar, Amutham nagar, Selva Vinayagar nagar, Kadumpadiyamman nagar 1 to 3, MRH road, Alex nagar, Metha nagar, KKR Garden, Town,TVK 1 to 5 streets, VRO Nagar, Sivasakthi nagar, Pukraj nagar, Rajaji nagar, Telephone colony, Padmavathi nagar, Ramana nagar, Kamban nagar, Periya salai, GNT road and KKR nagar.

PANAIYUR: Rajiv Gandhi nagar, NRI layout, Panaiyur Kuppam (one part).

BESANT NAGAR: Rukmani road, Beach road, Arundal Beach road, MGR road.

ADYAR: Cancer Hospital.

VELACHERY: Tansi nagar, Anna nagar, Anna nagar Extension, Annai Indira nagar, VGP Selva nagar and Extension, Balamurugan st, Venus colony.