Unseaworthy ship detained, 21 crew members heave a sigh of relief

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-one crew members of 24-year-old Panama Flagship bulk carrier ‘Eastern View’, whose lives were allegedly put at risk as the vessel was not sea-worthy, heaved a sigh of relief after the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) in Chennai detained the vessel. The ship’s condition is not sea-worthy and has 14 deficiencies.

Besides, the crew have not been paid two months’ salary, said Shirish Kumar, engineer and ship surveyor of Marine Mercantile Department, who inspected the vessel. The ship’s auxiliary engines and main engine were found leaking fuel oil and lube oil and the safety management system on board was not working as per requirements of the International Safety Management code.

Even the anchoring devices had deficiencies with anchor chain stud found missing. The fire pumps and its pipes were rusted and the cargo hold water ingress system was found not operational. Interestingly, the vessel had come from Ennore Port for some repairs and was berthed at Chennai Port on April 22. It was on May 2 that the vessel was boarded by the surveyors for routine inspection and the same day it was detained for the 14 deficiencies including non-payment of wages, sources said. It is learnt that the master of the ship signed off from the vessel the next day after seeing the condition of the ship. Two more crew followed and signed off from the vessel after one week. However, most of the other crew are in a dilemma as they have paid huge amounts to the recruitment and placement agency (RPSL) registered for hiring seafarers.

Sirish Kumar said that if the shipowner carries out repairs and fulfils all 14 counts for which the ship was detained, then the ship will be inspected again and allowed to sail. However, it is learnt that MV Eastern View, which was registered with the Panamanian Flag, may change the flag to Togo as Panamanian Flag State was not willing to be lenient over the deficiencies highlighted by the MMD. The ship is currently using the call sign of Panama.

“This vessel is not seaworthy and living conditions on board are pathetic. If the owners are not ready to repair the ship properly and improve the living conditions, then the vessel should go to scrap yard,” said International Transport Workers Federation inspector K Sreekumar

Sreekumar said, “The Maritime Labour Convention 2006 has clear regulations regarding accommodation and recreational facilities. The purpose is to ensure that seafarers have decent accommodation and recreational facilities on board.

The regulation states that each member shall ensure that ships that fly its flag provide and maintain decent accommodations and recreational facilities for seafarers working or living on board, or both, consistent with promoting the seafarers’ health and well-being.

Unfortunately, in the case of the MV Eastern View, there is a clear violation of the MLC Regulations. The toilets are in a very bad state and could even lead to the outbreak of an epidemic. It is good to notice that the MMD, Chennai has taken a stern action against the violations”, he added.