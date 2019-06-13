Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man arrested for chopping off genitals of inebriated duo who rejected his advances

The mystery surrounding two men being found with their genitals cut off in Chennai, has been solved.

Published: 13th June 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mystery surrounding two men being found with their genitals cut off has been solved. A day after police circulated the image of a man believed to have castrated the men after they rejected his sexual favours, he was arrested on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons, Additional Commissioner of Police (North) R Dinakaran said the man was traced through CCTV footage, which was circulated.

The suspect Munuswamy (35) of Vellore works in a fish market in Villivakkam and his employer had informed the police after his photos were circulated.

The investigation officer, P Jawahar, of Madhavaram police station, said on May 26, a middle-aged man Aslam Bahsa, who was in an inebriated condition, was found unconscious under the Retteri flyover with his genitals chopped off.

“Initially, the victim claimed to have chopped off his genitals himself due to frustration. Two days later he died in the hospital. However, we got suspicious when a similar incident was reported two days later,” the officer added.

In the second incident, Narayana Perumal of Koodankulam was also found bleeding with his genitals chopped off 50m from where Aslam was found.

This is when a special team was formed and the police began collecting CCTV footage and probed further.

It was found that Munuswamy would target drunk men lying under the Retteri flyover in secluded spots.

"He would approach them for sexual favours and when they rejected his advances, he would allegedly chop off their genitals,” said the inspector.

“Though vehicles ply on both the sides of the flyover, commuters did not witness the incidents, as it was dark and a TASMAC shop was nearby. They presumed that men in an inebriated condition would be lying and never paid attention,” the officer added.

Munuswamy did not intend to harm people but when they rejected him he would react by picking up sharp objects near him and attacking them, said the officer.

The suspect got married nine years ago and has two children. He came to the city a year ago for work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai Chennai crime Chennai crime cases chopping genitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp