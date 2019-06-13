Chennai man arrested for chopping off genitals of inebriated duo who rejected his advances

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mystery surrounding two men being found with their genitals cut off has been solved. A day after police circulated the image of a man believed to have castrated the men after they rejected his sexual favours, he was arrested on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons, Additional Commissioner of Police (North) R Dinakaran said the man was traced through CCTV footage, which was circulated.

The suspect Munuswamy (35) of Vellore works in a fish market in Villivakkam and his employer had informed the police after his photos were circulated.

The investigation officer, P Jawahar, of Madhavaram police station, said on May 26, a middle-aged man Aslam Bahsa, who was in an inebriated condition, was found unconscious under the Retteri flyover with his genitals chopped off.

“Initially, the victim claimed to have chopped off his genitals himself due to frustration. Two days later he died in the hospital. However, we got suspicious when a similar incident was reported two days later,” the officer added.

In the second incident, Narayana Perumal of Koodankulam was also found bleeding with his genitals chopped off 50m from where Aslam was found.

This is when a special team was formed and the police began collecting CCTV footage and probed further.

It was found that Munuswamy would target drunk men lying under the Retteri flyover in secluded spots.

"He would approach them for sexual favours and when they rejected his advances, he would allegedly chop off their genitals,” said the inspector.

“Though vehicles ply on both the sides of the flyover, commuters did not witness the incidents, as it was dark and a TASMAC shop was nearby. They presumed that men in an inebriated condition would be lying and never paid attention,” the officer added.

Munuswamy did not intend to harm people but when they rejected him he would react by picking up sharp objects near him and attacking them, said the officer.

The suspect got married nine years ago and has two children. He came to the city a year ago for work.