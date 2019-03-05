Fisher folk at Kasimedu harbour protest sudden eviction, demand compensation

By Express News Service

The decade-old Ennore-Manali expressway project faced yet another problem on Tuesday as close to 100 fishermen and fish vendors protested against the sudden eviction of their sheds along the old fishing harbour at Kasimedu.Around 70 sheds along the harbour were to be taken down by authorities, but due to resistance from locals, officials said they have given the shed owners two days to vacate the premises.

“When I came to my shed around 9.30 am on Tuesday I found police, revenue officials sticking a notice on my shop, asking me to vacate immediately. We were not consulted earlier, and it is unlikely that we will get any compensation,” said Thirunavakarasu, a fish vendor.

Officials from the Chennai Fishing Harbour Management Committee, part of the Chennai Port Trust, said that they have given the fishermen two days time to vacate the sheds which will be demolished by Thursday 12 pm. A total of 300 m of road is to be widened within the harbour said officials. “Since 2010 when the project was completed we have been asking them to vacate.

We notified them on February 25 and conducted a public hearing on March 4 also. A total of 146 sheds have been built by the port trust 150 m away from this spot for them to relocate for which they need to pay deposit of `100 and a rent of `1. But, locals don’t want to shift,” added an official.

“We have been selling fish for the past 20 years at this spot. We will not make a profit if we move elsewhere. We are not against development which will help North Chennai, but not at the cost our livelihood. We want sheds at this location only,” said Suresh, a fisherman.

