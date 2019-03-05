Home Cities Chennai

Two foreigners detained at TN airports for possessing drones

According to airport sources, 45-year-old Morten Aakre had the Drone Mavic 2 Pro, which is banned in India.Similarly, forty-year-old Vemoe Ven-Kai was detained after a drone was found in his baggage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Norwegian and a Belgian national on tourist visas, were detained by the airport authorities in two separate incidents after they tried to smuggle out drones, banned in India.

Airport sources said that 45-year-old Morten Aakre, who flew from Coimbatore to Chennai and was on his way to Bangkok, was intercepted by the Customs officials who seized the Drone Mavic 2 Pro, which is banned in India.

Aakre had entered India after he flew from Bangkok via Colombo to Coimbatore on February 26. Sources said that he was staying in a hotel in Tirupur.

He was handed over to airport police officials. Similarly, forty-year-old Vemoe Ven-Kai was detained after a drone was found in his baggage. He was scheduled to depart by an Ethihad flight. It is learnt that apart from the State police, other agencies are also interrogating them. Further details are awaited.

Banned drone

