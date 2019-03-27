Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's green champ talks ‘trash’

With his village having a volleyball court, playground and many happy faces, K karthick's litter education has made Karanai Puducherry cleaner and greener.

Published: 27th March 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karthick and the volunteers are now focusing on clearing up the lake in his area

Karthick and the volunteers are now focusing on clearing up the lake in his area. | Ashwin Prasath

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Calm amid the chaos. If there was a place that is a perfect testimony to this statement, it has to be Karanai Puducherry, located just three kilometres away from the bustling Urapakkam. A cool breeze welcomes you to the main road, which is covered by a canopy of trees. Children play on a large ground without the fear of vehicles zipping past, and a group of volunteers sits by the side of the lake, clearing plastic bottles.

Three years ago, the place looked nothing like this, say locals. The change was possible because of one man - K Karthick - who realised the power of self-responsibility. “During the Jallikattu protests, we could not travel till Marina. So, we were holding the strike in the village; most residents took part in it. Once the protest was over, at around 7 pm, there was garbage everywhere — banners, pamphlets, water bottles and cups. So, I gathered five men and cleaned the garbage every night and protested in the morning. That was where it all started,” said 29-year-old Karthick.

After finishing his under graduation in English Literature in Dharmapuri, Karthick was working as a part-time manager in a marriage hall nearby. Following the protest, he felt the need to spread awareness of litter prevention. “I can clear litter every night, but that is not how it is supposed to be. One problem must be solved so that I can begin with another. So, I held the first meeting on litter education in my village with about 30 youngsters, and within six months, Karanai Puducherry was spick and span,” he said.

In 2017, Karthick went on to pursue LLB in a college at Selaiyur. His packed schedule did not stop him from his philanthropic duties. His efforts attracted more office-goers and students in the area. “The summer of 2017 was brutal. Vardah had uprooted many trees, so the heat waves were harsher. Again, I gathered a group of volunteers and this time, I also asked for some money to buy trees. Having worked in the village for a year already, everyone was in high spirits and we bought about 500 saplings and planted them in parks, open grounds, on either side of the roads and in temples. About 250 of them survived and 100 are fully grown. They are all native varieties,” he said.

Volunteers water the trees over the weekends. By the end of 2018, there was no space left for Karthick to plant more trees. “There was a long-time demand for a playground and I too wanted more space to plant trees. So, we adopted about 0.7 acres of land near a cemetery in the village, crowdfunded `15,000 to clear the weeds and garbage, and by February 2019, we had a volleyball court and an open ground with proper compound walls for kids to play. The former Panchayat president, Anita Elavarasan, helped us procure JCB for cleaning the lake,” he said.

Karthick has now shifted his focus towards cleaning the lake in his area which supplies water to the whole village. Weeds, hospital waste and household garbage dumped at the lake have been cleared in three weeks. “The water problem is getting worse by the day. It has been seven days since we got any water. If the lake was clean during the last monsoon, we could have had water at least for a couple of months. The work will be completed within two months,’ he said.

Karthick believes all it takes for the well-being of a village or a city is self-responsibility. “Whether it is a place of 300 houses or 3,000, somebody must begin the change and all will follow,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karanai Puducherry Chennai litter education Karanati Puducherry cleanliness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp