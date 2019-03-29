Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Secret passage at Presidency College to be surveyed after general elections

The State Archaeology department had plans to remove the blockades in the passage in the basement of the college.

Published: 29th March 2019

The tunnel that passes through the basement of Presidency College in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Presidency College authorities will have to wait for some more time to unravel as to what lies in the underground passage that was discovered recently in the basement of the institution’s building. Due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the State Archaeology department is not able to move ahead with its research and survey work of the passage.

The State Archaeology department had plans to remove the blockades in the passage in the basement of the college, venture into it and conduct a thorough study on it. However, they have postponed the project due to elections.

“Our staff will be busy on election duty and it will practically not be possible to start study on the passage now,” said an official of the State Archeology department. The official further added that to venture into the passage, they will need the help of fire officials and PWD. 

He said that as the basement has been closed for the past many decades, there is every possibility that when the archeology expert team tries to enter it, they may encounter snakes or some harmful gases, so they need the help of firemen. 

Presidency College Tamil nadu archaelogy department Presidency College basement

