Woman, daughter held for setting man afire in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old woman and her daughter have been arrested for allegedly setting a man on fire at Thiruvalangadu near Chennai owing to a family dispute. Police said the victim Sabapathy was sleeping in front of his house on Tuesday night when his daughter in-law Gayathri and her mother Kalaivani set him on fire. He died of burns on Wednesday.

Police said Sabapathy’s son recently married another woman after he got separated from Gayathri.

“Sabapathy’s son Prabhakaran married Gayathri about six years ago and they have a son. About two years ago, they got separated after the relationship soured.

Recently Prabhakaran married another woman and due to this, Gayathri and her mother picked a fight with Sabapathy on Tuesday,” said a police officer. Later in the night, police said, the woman and mother went to Sabapathy’s house and on seeing him sleeping in front of the house, they set him on fire.

Police have arrested Gayathri and Kalaivani on charges of murder and further investigations are on.