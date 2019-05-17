Just 60 percent students pass in 31 private engineering colleges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only 31 private engineering colleges, out of 481 colleges affiliated to Anna University, have managed to score a pass percentage of 60% in the examinations held in November 2018. What is more surprising that as many as 84 colleges have scored a pass percentage of less than 11% and six colleges have recorded nil pass percentage. The revelations were made after Anna University released the academic performance results of 481 non-autonomous colleges affiliated to it, on Wednesday.



The figures reveal that at least 422 colleges, out of the 481, have got less than the 50% of pass percentage. Experts have claimed that the figures just reflect the sorry state of affairs in the private engineering colleges.

“The education quality in majority of the private engineering colleges is decreasing day by day. As they are not able to enroll academically good students in their institutes, many colleges are compromising with their quality and providing admissions to below average students. All these factors ultimately have led to such poor results,” said a retired faculty of Anna University.



However, the authorities of the private engineering colleges have vehemently opposed it. According to them, the poor pass percentage in the colleges was an outcome of strict evaluation. “The evaluation process of Anna University was quite strict and the question papers were also very tough. Poor results in the November exam do not mean that our institute is not up to the standard,” said an official of a private engineering college.

Notably, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Salem, has secured the highest pass percentage of 88.12 in the exam conducted in November/December 2018.



The pass percentage of autonomous colleges is much better than the non-autonomous category. Out of the 30 autonomous colleges, only two have recorded a pass percentage of less than 60%. Vivekananda College of Engineering for Women, Namakkal, has reported the highest pass percentage of 89.59% in the autonomous college category.