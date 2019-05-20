Flights landing at Chennai airport dodge more than 300 obstacles

By Online Desk

More than 300 structures built in and around Chennai's international airport are posing a danger for flights on their approach to runways while landing.

Since planes approach at an altitude of 76-91 metres, the permissible limit for any structure around the airport is restricted to 40 metres, the Times of India reported. But many of the structures exceed the limit in blatant violation of the norm.

The illegal elevation of buildings, high mast lamps, electric poles, water tanks, and dish antennas above the buildings makes the task of pilots difficult as they have to dodge over 300 such obstacles to land on the runway.

According to the report, there are 210 such buildings around the aerodrome out of which 130 are at the Pallavaram end and 80 at the Manapakkam end.

The metro rail line in the approach path on the Guindy end has high voltage electricity poles which pose a threat to flights. Also, the Alandur metro station itself exceeds the limit by 2 metres.

A similar situation was seen at the Mumbai and Delhi airports before the respective High Courts gave an order to demolish the illegal buildings.