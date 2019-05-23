Home Cities Chennai

Make this Sunday a Fun Day  

Sundays are meant to be days to bond with family, exchange stories over drinks and devour delicious food.

Published: 23rd May 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

The fourth edition of Local XO’s Sunday Market promises to be the perfect spot for breakfast, brunch or lunch stopover

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sundays are meant to be days to bond with family, exchange stories over drinks and devour delicious food. Add to these exciting activities live food counters, organic and gourmet food products, tarot reading and an exclusive kids corner, and you have a day that is bound to be filled with fun and frolic. 

Local XO is organising the fourth Sunday Market, a neighbourhood pop-up market in Sholinganallur, OMR, at Citadines OMR on May 26 from 11 am to 3 pm. The market promises to be the perfect spot for a breakfast, brunch or lunch stopover.

It also boasts a full bar that will serve Sunday cocktails and beer to keep everyone in high spirits. One doesn’t need to worry about the heat either as the market is indoors with an air-conditioned space. 
“We wanted to get the community together on Sundays,” said Suneethi Raj, founder of Local XO.

“The idea was to provide a space where families could get together and enjoy an outing. We’ve curated it in such a way that there are enough activities for the children, and the adults can have a relaxed time while sipping on a beer or a drink. This kind of market is not very common in Chennai and is more popular in places like Bengaluru and Mumbai. We wanted to bring that to Chennai.”

Local XO has conducted three Sunday markets in Adyar which received a great response.
This time around they wanted to take the market to OMR with the intention of catering to the residents of South Chennai.

“We deliberately chose OMR as the venue for the market as these kind of events are very hard to come by this side of town,” she said. “We wanted to cater specifically to residents of Adyar, OMR, ECR and beyond. With 17 vendors who will be displaying their products and a host of interesting activities, it will be a fun experience for all.”

Citadines in OMR is the sponsor for the event and five lucky winners who attend the event stand a chance to win vouchers for a one-night stay in a luxurious staycation.
Some of the stalls you should look out for are Chef Payal of Gourmet Gig’s live eggs station, Delhi Highway’s chaat, garlic bread and kebabs in addition to Hola’s nachos and tostadas and Global Theeni by Smitha Kuttaya’s lipsmacking authentic Coorg dishes and non-vegetarian pickles. 
Waffles Thru The Day and Meltz will satiate your sweet tooth while So Bar Away quenches your thirst with delightful cocktails and Beachville gives you the perfect coffee fix.

You can shop for Belgian chocolates at Zitter, organic hand-crafted wines and infused vodkas at Sincerely Sabrina, herb butters, nut butters, sauces, jams, salted caramels at Oh Myy, naturally scented candles at Swasm and much more all while enjoying music, stall games or lounging in the picnic style seating.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Local XO chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp