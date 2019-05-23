Make this Sunday a Fun Day  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sundays are meant to be days to bond with family, exchange stories over drinks and devour delicious food. Add to these exciting activities live food counters, organic and gourmet food products, tarot reading and an exclusive kids corner, and you have a day that is bound to be filled with fun and frolic.

Local XO is organising the fourth Sunday Market, a neighbourhood pop-up market in Sholinganallur, OMR, at Citadines OMR on May 26 from 11 am to 3 pm. The market promises to be the perfect spot for a breakfast, brunch or lunch stopover.

It also boasts a full bar that will serve Sunday cocktails and beer to keep everyone in high spirits. One doesn’t need to worry about the heat either as the market is indoors with an air-conditioned space.

“We wanted to get the community together on Sundays,” said Suneethi Raj, founder of Local XO.

“The idea was to provide a space where families could get together and enjoy an outing. We’ve curated it in such a way that there are enough activities for the children, and the adults can have a relaxed time while sipping on a beer or a drink. This kind of market is not very common in Chennai and is more popular in places like Bengaluru and Mumbai. We wanted to bring that to Chennai.”

Local XO has conducted three Sunday markets in Adyar which received a great response.

This time around they wanted to take the market to OMR with the intention of catering to the residents of South Chennai.

“We deliberately chose OMR as the venue for the market as these kind of events are very hard to come by this side of town,” she said. “We wanted to cater specifically to residents of Adyar, OMR, ECR and beyond. With 17 vendors who will be displaying their products and a host of interesting activities, it will be a fun experience for all.”

Citadines in OMR is the sponsor for the event and five lucky winners who attend the event stand a chance to win vouchers for a one-night stay in a luxurious staycation.

Some of the stalls you should look out for are Chef Payal of Gourmet Gig’s live eggs station, Delhi Highway’s chaat, garlic bread and kebabs in addition to Hola’s nachos and tostadas and Global Theeni by Smitha Kuttaya’s lipsmacking authentic Coorg dishes and non-vegetarian pickles.

Waffles Thru The Day and Meltz will satiate your sweet tooth while So Bar Away quenches your thirst with delightful cocktails and Beachville gives you the perfect coffee fix.

You can shop for Belgian chocolates at Zitter, organic hand-crafted wines and infused vodkas at Sincerely Sabrina, herb butters, nut butters, sauces, jams, salted caramels at Oh Myy, naturally scented candles at Swasm and much more all while enjoying music, stall games or lounging in the picnic style seating.