Home Cities Chennai

Database developed by IIT-M aims to boost efficiency of infra projects

The platform covers almost all PPP road projects awarded so far, including those awarded by State governments.

Published: 30th May 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has launched a Data Platform of ‘Integrated Database on Infrastructure Projects’ aimed at enhancing efficiency of infrastructure development in the country and enable effective decision-making among different stakeholders involved in the infrastructure sector, a release said.

The Data Platform was launched on Wednesday during the 15th World Conference on Transport Research (WCTR) conference held at IIT-Bombay in a special session on Public-Private Partnership in Indian Transport Sector. It can be accessed at www.idip.co.in. The data platform was released by G Raghuram, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

The platform covers almost all PPP road projects awarded so far, including those awarded by State governments. The database will be enriched by NHAI EPC projects shortly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras Integrated Database on Infrastructure Projects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp