Database developed by IIT-M aims to boost efficiency of infra projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has launched a Data Platform of ‘Integrated Database on Infrastructure Projects’ aimed at enhancing efficiency of infrastructure development in the country and enable effective decision-making among different stakeholders involved in the infrastructure sector, a release said.

The Data Platform was launched on Wednesday during the 15th World Conference on Transport Research (WCTR) conference held at IIT-Bombay in a special session on Public-Private Partnership in Indian Transport Sector. It can be accessed at www.idip.co.in. The data platform was released by G Raghuram, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

The platform covers almost all PPP road projects awarded so far, including those awarded by State governments. The database will be enriched by NHAI EPC projects shortly.