Boys, gear up and keep your eyes on the goal

School of Sports, a city-based sports company, will organise a one-of-its-kind Sports Football Marathon for U-14 category (boys).

School Of Sports has collaborated with German Football Academy to bring in the FC Schalke coaches

CHENNAI: School of Sports, a city-based sports company, will organise a one-of-its-kind Sports Football Marathon for U-14 category (boys). This tournament aims to provide a platform for schoolchildren to showcase their talent and take part in a healthy competition.

“This is our first big event. It will be held for 10-12 hours continuously. There will be several levels and challenging rounds. We will be bringing zonal level (state board and matriculation schools) and cluster level (CBSE schools) together for a different and mixed exposure,” said Siddarth K, founder and director of School of Sports.

The event will be held in 12 venues across the city covering all areas from Ambattur to Velachery. The final round will be held at Tiki Taka. Around 100 schools are expected to participate. “We want schools to take sports seriously and deal with it at grassroot training. We chose football specifically because a few German coaches are coming down to train our staff members. So we wanted to use this opportunity,” he said.

The coaches will be trained for one week in Chennai at no cost. The German coaches are from FC Schalke 04 and have experience in training budding players into professionals. The one-week training programme comprises physical and theoretical training.

“We will scout for 20-40 children to train with German coaches giving them access to better their game and match international standards. It will be a tactical and technical training. Both classroom and on-ground sessions will be included,” said Siddarth.

The football marathon will be held on November 4 from 7 am to 7 pm. This is a free event with a refundable registration fee of `500 per team. For registration, call: 98408 084794

