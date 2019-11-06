Man hacked to death by lover’s husband

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was murdered in front of his office at Karapakkam on Tuesday morning. Police said Murali (28) from Semmencherry Tsunami Quarters, who was working in a pharmaceutical company, was having tea at a shop when a bike-borne man attacked him with a knife. Murali was rushed to the government hospital where he was declared as dead on arrival.

Adyar DCP, Pakalavan said CCTV footage was scanned and the suspect identified. Preliminary investigations revealed that Murali, Aravindan and a woman were co-workers in the company. Murali and the woman were in a relationship and later broke up. “Aravindan, who had often fought with his wife over the fidelity issue, is absconding now,” said police.