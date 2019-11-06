Man offloaded from Chennai-Colombo flight for performing 'yoga' onboard

By PTI

CHENNAI: A seemingly "mentally unstable" air passenger was on Wednesday offloaded from a Colombo-bound carrier, after he caused "inconvenience" to others by performing yoga and exercise onboard, police said.

The crew's repeated requests to the passenger against doing so paid no heed. They said that he had come from Varanasi to the city to proceed to Colombo.

After the passenger created 'inconvenience' to others, he was offloaded with the help of CISF who later handed him over to the police, they said, adding, a part of his ticket cost was also refunded by the private airline.

They added that since there was no formal complaint against the passenger, he was not arrested but was in the process of being handed over to the Srilanka Deputy High Commission here. Police said that he had in his possession both Srilankan and US passports.