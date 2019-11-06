Swiggy assures background check of delivery partners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food delivery app, Swiggy, in a statement on Tuesday said safety of both, the customers and delivery partners, is a matter of utmost importance for them. The statement was issued a day after three Swiggy delivery executives were booked on charges of allegedly assaulting a customer in Ashok Nagar.

‘’We are aware of this unfortunate incident in Chennai and have been in constant touch with all parties involved. While this issue has been closed by the investigating authorities with a warning given to both parties, we will continue to extend our full support for any investigations,’’ said the statement.

It added that they would do a thorough background verification before engaging their delivery partners. Meanwhile, the customer, R Balaji, said that he was not under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. He said it was a false accusation made by the Swiggy executives.