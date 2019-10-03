Home Cities Chennai

Second edition of South Indian Peoples’ Theatre festival begins

The second edition of the five-day South Indian Peoples’ Theatre festival began on Wednesday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second edition of the five-day South Indian Peoples’ Theatre festival began on Wednesday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The festival is being organised by Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, along with Madras Kerala Samaj and is being held at Kerala Samaj at Kilpauk, Chennai, from October 2 to 6. There are 34 theatre groups performing for the festival, including groups from the interior parts of Tamil Nadu.

Over 500 theatre artistes are participating. The inaugural event was attended by Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan, Carnatic singer and activist TM Krishna, actor Sachu, director Pa Ranjith, Minister Su Venkatesan and poet Devendra Boopathy, among others. The plays touch upon a variety of sensitive topics including caste, class, gender and language among others. Actor Rohini, who has co-curated this festival, along with artiste Pralayan, said, “We have lined up plays that common people can relate to, as this is a people’s theatre fest.”

The festival focusses on Veedhi Nadakam (street plays) highlighting the endemic theatre-culture in South India. Among the theatre groups from Chennai are Pearch, A Mangai’s troupe, Prasanna Ramaswamy’s group, Pralayan’s Chennai Kalai Kuzhu and more. In honour of popular theatre personalities like playwright Girish Karnad, Na Muthuswamy of Koothu-P-Pattarai and veteran star Manorama, festival organisers have named each stage, where the plays are set to take place, after them.

A photo exhibition named after writer Gnaniwas was also displayed outside the auditorium. From October 3, every morning from 9 am to 10 am, the directors whose plays were presented the previous day, will be available for interactions with the audience. The first edition of the festival was held in Thanjavur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp