Patient, driver die as ambulance rams private bus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The vehicle that usually saves lives claimed two on Friday. A sexagenarian woman patient and the driver of an ambulance were killed in the wee hours when their vehicle rammed a private bus near Athur in Kancheepuram. Two others were injured in the incident. Kaniammal (67) suffered chest pain in the night, and her daughter Saraswati called an ambulance to take her to the hospital. While travelling on the Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu Road at around 2.30 am, towards the government hospital, the driver tried to overtake a private bus travelling in the same direction.

Police say the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed the bus from behind. While Kaniammal and the driver, Jayakumar (38), died on the spot, Saraswati and technician Dinakaran, who were also travelling in the vehicle, have sustained severe injuries.

“Dinakaran has suffered injuries to his head, and had to undergo surgery. The condition of Saraswati continues to be critical,” said Dr. R Jayanthi, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. The bus belonged to a private car company, and had no passengers. The front portion of the ambulance was fully damaged by the impact of the accident.

