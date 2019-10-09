Home Cities Chennai

Pride parade for mental health in Chennai

The celebrations will also include awareness and sensitisation programmes for children and young adults throughout the World Mental Health week.

Published: 09th October 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Around 300 people are expected to participate

Around 300 people are expected to participate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first, Movement for Global Mental Health will conduct a one-of-a-kind walk for people with mental health problems on Thursday, World Mental Health Day, at Elliot’s Beach. Titled Mad Pride, the event will be hosted by the Sundram Fasteners Centre for Social Action and Research in The Banyan Academy.

The walk will be led by those who have overcome mental health issues, along with their caregivers and other supporters from different walks of life. The parade will host a walkathon, talks on mental ill-health, social models of disability, platforms for formal and informal modes of peer support in addition to central roles for users and caregivers in designing, auditing and evaluating mental health services.

"Around 300 people are expected to participate. The first event for World Mental Health Day is Mad Pride. Topics like treatment, therapy, social care services, disability allowance and unique needs for people with mental health issues will be addressed. Government officials have been invited to speak about The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2016 and The Mental Healthcare Act 2017. People with mental problems must receive the allowance they deserve. Sadly, one has to look sick to get a disability allowance. We want to sit down and explain to the government as well that the amount they will be getting is a big deal. Otherwise, the family feels that they’re a burden. Financial inclusion is crucial," said Mrinalini Ravi from The Banyan.

This parade has been designed with a broad blueprint based on expressed needs of service-users accessing care at The Banyan and invites survivors, families, students and the general public to participate, and help create a diverse, colourful and accepting eco-system for all.

The celebrations will also include awareness and sensitisation programmes for children and young adults throughout the World Mental Health week. Essay writing, drama and short-film making competitions will be organised by The Banyan and BALM for children across Tamil Nadu. “We’re waiting for exams to get over for school and college students. We want to raise awareness among them. The event aims to break the stereotypes associated with mental health,” she said.

The parade will be held on October 10 at Elliot’s Beach from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Mental Health Day Mental Health awareness Chennai mental health walk Movement for Global Mental Health The Banyan Academy
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp