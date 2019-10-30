Home Cities Chennai

No more queues for check-in bag screening at Chennai International Airport

Under the new plan, travellers can go directly to the airline’s check-in counter and drop baggage on the belt.

Published: 30th October 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai International Airport

Chennai International Airport

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers from Chennai International Airport can heave a sigh of relief as the airport is planning to do away in two weeks the need for them to queue up to scan their luggage at stand-alone X-ray machines before depositing them at the check-in counter.

Under the new plan, travellers can go directly to the airline’s check-in counter and drop baggage on the belt. Scanning will be done in several stages even as each piece of baggage travels on the conveyor belt to the hub from where it will go into the aircraft belly.

Chennai airport director S Sreekumar told Express that the inline baggage scan facility is planned to be introduced at the domestic airport also by this year-end.

New machines have been installed and tested, but the hitch is trained manpower to handle them. Ten to 15 batches have to undergo training, which is being done in Kochi.

He said a total of 80 personnel will be required to monitor baggage. “Since only a few batches were trained, we are relying on staff from other centres so that the system can begin next month,” he said.

He said another 80 personnel are required for domestic airport and the director is positive that it will be done by December. This comes after an MoU had been signed with AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company to supply manpower to screen baggage at the four-level inline screening system.

He said Air India was handling screening of bags at stand-alone machines for all airlines at the international terminal. AAI has taken over the work from September 1.

Air India to connect Amritsar with London

Chennai: Air India is set to connect Amritsar in Punjab, with London Stansted with a thrice-a-week service from Thursday. Commencing from Mumbai, the flight will connect Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar to Stansted Airport in London. Operated by a 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, flight AI165 will fly from Amritsar to London Stansted and return as flight AI 166 to Amritsar on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

It will be the first-ever scheduled flight to India from London Stansted Airport and the only direct link between London and Amritsar. This service is the National carrier’s tribute to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai International Airport
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp