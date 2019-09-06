UoM student set to move court against termination

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: T Kirubamohan, a University of Madras student, whose admission has been cancelled, will soon move the court against the varsity’s action.

“The manner in which my admission has been cancelled is unfair and illegal. The authorities have targeted me because I am a member of the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle (APSC). I will fight against the injustice,” Kirubamohan said on Thursday, adding that he was consulting lawyers in this regard.

He alleged that the varsity authorities had terminated his admission citing the reason that he had not submitted eligibility certificate, a certificate mandatory for students to submit, who pursued undergraduation in other university. “Prior to taking admission in the M.A(Buddhism) this year, I had studied Master’s in Journalism in 2016-18 in the University of Madras and then I had submitted my eligibility certificate. I don’t understand why I need to submit it again,” he said.

However, denying Kirubamohan’s claim, Vice-Chancellor P Duraisamy said his admission was cancelled because he had not submitted important documents. The student’s allegations are completely false, the V-C added.