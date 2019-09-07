Home Cities Chennai

Will TN govt help Anna University get Eminence tag?

 Uncertainty prevails over Anna University getting the prestigious Institutions of Eminence (IoE) tag.

Published: 07th September 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Uncertainty prevails over Anna University getting the prestigious Institutions of Eminence (IoE) tag.Though the state Higher Education department earlier assured that all measures would be taken to help the university get the IoE tag, the department now feels that the 50 per cent share rider set by the UGC would be a financial burden.

Higher Education secretary Mangat Ram Sharma told Express on Monday that he would meet the secretary to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). “We will decide further course of action after discussions with him,” Sharma said, adding that guidelines from the MHRD related to the IoE tag issue were yet to be received.

Higher Education department officials said that usually for most of the Central schemes implemented in the state, a major share of funds, almost 60 to 70 per cent, are provided by the Centre. But surprisingly for this IoE tag issue, the state government is being asked  to bear 50 per cent of the share. “There is still no clarity over allocation of funds,” said an official.Anna University was recommended by the UGC empowered committee for getting the IoE status with a rider that the Tamil Nadu government should share up to 50 per cent of the Rs 1,000 crore that the varsity will receive under the scheme over five years. 

In the list of the institutions granted the IoE tag, announced by the MHRD on Thursday, the IIT-Madras figured, but not the Anna University. Reports suggested that the MHRD had not got any communication from the state government on the Anna University issue. Hence, the absence of the university’s name in the list.

Meanwhile, Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa said that he wrote to the state government on Friday, seeking its support to help the varsity get the IoE tag.The Institutions of Eminence scheme has been launched by the Centre to empower higher educational institutions and to help them become world class teaching and research institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp