Worm in food? Kitchen licence of popular Chennai restaurant suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Food Safety Department officials on Tuesday temporarily cancelled the kitchen licence of Murugan Idli Kadai after finding that the kitchen was not hygienic.

Speaking to Express, a food safety official of Tiruvallur district said, “The food is being supplied from the kitchen at Ambattur Industrial Estate to around 23 outlets of Murugan Idli Kadai. We inspected the area and found fault in the functioning of the kitchen. So, we gave 50 days time to rectify them. But, they failed to do. Again, we issued a show cause notice, but they did not rectify then also. So, we cancelled the licence temporarily. If they rectify those defects and come to us, we will revoke the cancellation of licence after inspection”.

The official further said, “We noted 10 main defects like flooring of the kitchen was damaged, washing area also not maintained well. Packing items were not handled properly. Temperature in storage coolers was not maintained. The kitchen was not hygienic”.

Meanwhile, the officials also issued notice to Murugan Idli Kadai outlet at Parrys based on a complaint.

“ I went to Murugan Idli Kadai outlet on Friday and ordered for meal. While eating, I found a worm in the rice. When asked about it, an in-charge of the outlet said, the food was not prepared there and it was brought from the kitchen at Ambattur. So, the worm would have entered the food while on transit. Then, I filed a complaint with Food Safety Department through their Whats App complaint number,” said, T R Prabhakaran.

Following the complaint, the officials inspected the outlet at Parrys and issued notice. “We found that the workers had no medical certificate, also periodical pest control is not done. There were also other faults. So we issued notice,” said an Food Safety Official of Chennai district.