Man who stole gold from minors nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man who allegedly stole jewellery from minor girls at wedding halls was arrested on Thursday. This comes nearly 25 days after a police constable’s five-year-old daughter was relieved of her four-sovereign chain at Vadapalani.

Police identified the arrested as V Purushothaman of Guduvanchery. Seventeen sovereigns of jewellery and `2 lakh were recovered from him.“Sasikumar, a police constable at the control room had gone to a wedding at Vadapalani with his 8-year-old daughter on September 2. The suspect was playing with her and escaped with her chain,” said a police officer.

Police zeroed in on the suspect after he was seen carrying the child in a photo. It was circulated to all police stations.Meanwhile, Puducherry police informed city police that his name was Purushothaman and that they too have cases pending against him.

He was secured from his hometown in Villupuram district and remanded to judicial custody.

Police after interrogating him said Purushothaman had committed at least four similar crimes at Vadapalani.

“He visits wedding halls like a guest and removes jewels from minors,” police said. He is said to have stolen jewels at Tambaram and Saidapet also. He was staying in a rented house at Guduvanchery.